Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD

Gynecology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD

Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|U MN

Dr. Cosin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Oophorectomy and Vaginal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cosin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    183 N Mountain Rd Fl 2, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-4180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Oophorectomy
Vaginal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Oophorectomy
Vaginal Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • HealthyCT
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • WellCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2022
    Overall, it was outstanding! The Doctor and his staff were amazing! I was completely satisfied. Thank you
    Regina M Vitale — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417936139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|U MN
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cosin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cosin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. View the full address on Dr. Cosin’s profile.

    Dr. Cosin has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Oophorectomy and Vaginal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

