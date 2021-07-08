Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Daitch works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists8255 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 437-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He’s excellent! Dana is excellent!
About Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215924154
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Com
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/ Jacobi Hosp
- Fitzgerald Mercy
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Daitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
200 patients have reviewed Dr. Daitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daitch.
