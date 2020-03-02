Dr. Jonathan Deland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Deland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Steven B Haas MD PC535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1665Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1665Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Hospital For Special Surgery
I expected a cold, uncaring, boiler plate meeting with Dr. Deland because he’s HSS, renowned, doctor to the famous and the rich, which I am not. Instead what I found was a warm professional who treated ME, not my x-rays, not my age but me. He didn’t come into the examining room with a prescribed solution but he actually spoke with me, not at me. So refreshing and welcome. Of course, all that would be nice but insufficient if he wasn’t very smart and experienced. I trusted his knowledge and expertise. Each and every person I had contact with when I saw Dr. Deland was equally personable and warm, never speaking by rote. I will follow Dr. Deland’s recommendation regarding my problem because, after meeting and talking with him, I trust it is the best path forward.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Deland has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
