Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Drake, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Drake, MD
Dr. Jonathan Drake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Drake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Drake's Office Locations
-
1
Lifespan Cancer Institute593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (844) 222-2881Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drake?
About Dr. Jonathan Drake, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891132924
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Dementia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.