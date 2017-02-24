Dr. Jonathan Etter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Etter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Etter, MD
Dr. Jonathan Etter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Etter works at
Dr. Etter's Office Locations
-
1
Krieger Eye Institute2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 600, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5900
-
2
Ellicott City10132 Baltimore National Pike Ste D, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 480-9966
-
3
Physicians Eye Care Center11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-8285
-
4
Drs Engelke & Ashmore1001 Pine Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-9515
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etter?
I've been a long-time patient of Dr. Etter. I used to see him at Sinai Hospital. He recently transitioned his practice to Physicians Eye Care Center. I followed him to his new practice as he is the best eye doc I have every seen. He is always up-to-date on all the most cutting edge technology and research. He is also a top-notch surgeon. Many of my friends have had cataract surgery with him and all are super happy!
About Dr. Jonathan Etter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508033432
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Duke Eye Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etter works at
Dr. Etter has seen patients for Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Etter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.