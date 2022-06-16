Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feistmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD
Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Feistmann's Office Locations
NYC Retina Queens10721 Queens Blvd Ste 9, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 285-7585
NYC Retina Manhattan20 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 203-0999
NYC Retina107 Queens Blvd Ste 9, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 285-7585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feistmann is cordial, easy-going, straight-to-the-point, and very effective. Few years ago he pulled me back from a desperate situation and saved me from losing my right eye; quickly and skillfully. No "ifs" or "buts", he is just perfect. Always glad to visit him for the follow ups.
About Dr. Jonathan Feistmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1447331087
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Florida
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
