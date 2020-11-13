Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Metropolitan Pediatric Neurology PC in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.