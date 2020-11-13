Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Metropolitan Pediatric Neurology PC1000 Northern Blvd Ste 240, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-0802
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaplan is an excellent physician who treats his patients with respect. His staff is efficient courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1285713487
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
