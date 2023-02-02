Dr. Jonathan Lesserson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesserson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lesserson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lesserson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Lesserson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Lesserson's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 883-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lesserson was very involved in listening to a set of ongoing frustrating symptoms! He did not lead me to his conclusions without fully taking my concerns into account! I am very pleased with him and will be returning!
About Dr. Jonathan Lesserson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194764670
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary/ New York Medical
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
