Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.2 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD

Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery, University Of Louisville

Dr. Liu works at Sequoia Institute for Surgical Services Inc. in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sequoia Institute for Surgical Services Inc.
    2300 W SUNNYSIDE AVE, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 731-2009
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford
  • Adventist Health Tulare
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Networks By Design
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841376969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery, University Of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
