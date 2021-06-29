Overview of Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD

Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery, University Of Louisville



Dr. Liu works at Sequoia Institute for Surgical Services Inc. in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.