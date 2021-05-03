Dr. Jonathan Lustgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lustgarten, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lustgarten, MD
Dr. Jonathan Lustgarten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Lustgarten's Office Locations
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Long Branch)121 Nj-36 Ste 330, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-8866
Neurosurgeons of NJ121 State Route 36 Ste 330, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-8866
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Toms River)530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 308, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 222-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lustgarten preformed a microdisectomy flawlessly. I was back at work in 2 weeks. The sciatic pain down my leg was gone and I could return to normal activities after about 2 months. Thank you doc!
About Dr. Jonathan Lustgarten, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255472940
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Neurological Surgery
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
