Dr. Jonathan Lustgarten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Lustgarten works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.