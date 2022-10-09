See All Podiatrists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.

Dr. Norton works at Reconstrctve Foot & Ankle Spec in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Norton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC
    7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Parkview Physicians' Group
    8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 400, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 747-5572
  3. 3
    Parkview Dekalb Hospital
    1316 E 7th St, Auburn, IN 46706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-7600
  4. 4
    Lutheran Downtown Hospital
    700 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital
  • Parkview Noble Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Bunion

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2022
    Dr. Norton is an INCREDIBLE surgeon. Requiring major surgery, he straightened my right foot which healed quickly and beautifully, (which is also the patient’s job to follow his explicit instructions). You can barely see the two long incisions. He explains everything thoroughly, listens and allows questions and doesn’t rush. Very cordial and calm. He’s so good, that I’m going back in a few months for another minor surgery. If you think you need surgery or just want a consultation, go see Dr. Norton! You won’t be disappointed.
    Oct 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM
    About Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609879683
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norton has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

