Overview of Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.



Dr. Norton works at Reconstrctve Foot & Ankle Spec in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.