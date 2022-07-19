Dr. Jonathan Perryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Perryman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Perryman, MD
Dr. Jonathan Perryman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Perryman works at
Dr. Perryman's Office Locations
-
1
New England Orthopedic Specialists4 Centennial Dr Ste 201, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions
-
2
North Shore Medical Centerinc81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 741-1200
-
3
104 Endicott St Ste LL00, Danvers, MA 01923
Directions
(978) 531-0800
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Atlantic Coast Surgical Suites LLC325 Lafayette Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874 Directions (978) 531-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perryman?
Dr. Jonathan “Jay” Perryman is an excellent surgeon. He took all the time I needed to explain my shoulder problems and provided excellent care. I never felt rushed in appointments and always trusted his expertise and commitment to me as his patient. He and his team members supported me throughout my surgery and recovery. Beyond his superior surgical skill, he is also a kind, compassionate, and caring physician. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Perryman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073627972
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perryman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perryman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perryman works at
Dr. Perryman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perryman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perryman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perryman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.