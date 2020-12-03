Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD
Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Rene works at
Dr. Rene's Office Locations
Jonathan Rene MD2172 Hemmeter Rd, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 790-8445
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Caro Region
- Memorial Healthcare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, computer using, takes time to listen, interested in my needs; takes charge cards now. Orders refills on prescriptions when I request, doesn't take orders from pharmacies- small issue. Waiting room (pre-covid) normally has only one or no one waiting- not overflowing as other doctor offices I have been to; don't have the rushed feeling. Very pleased with Dr. Rene's care.
About Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861574204
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rene accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rene has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rene.
