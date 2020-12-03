See All Rheumatologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Saginaw, MI
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD

Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Scheurer Hospital.

Dr. Rene works at JONATHAN RENE MD in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rene's Office Locations

    Jonathan Rene MD
    2172 Hemmeter Rd, Saginaw, MI 48603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 790-8445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Mclaren Caro Region
  • Memorial Healthcare
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
  • Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
  • Scheurer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Friendly, computer using, takes time to listen, interested in my needs; takes charge cards now. Orders refills on prescriptions when I request, doesn't take orders from pharmacies- small issue. Waiting room (pre-covid) normally has only one or no one waiting- not overflowing as other doctor offices I have been to; don't have the rushed feeling. Very pleased with Dr. Rene's care.
    J.A. Freeland, Michigan — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Rene, MD

    Rheumatology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1861574204
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
