Dr. Jonathan Schor, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Schor, MD
Dr. Jonathan Schor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Schor's Office Locations
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9399
Northwell Health Physician Partners Vascular Surgery at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 302, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff!
About Dr. Jonathan Schor, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schor has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schor.
