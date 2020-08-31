Dr. Jonathan Shiau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Shiau, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Shiau, MD
Dr. Jonathan Shiau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Dr. Shiau works at
Dr. Shiau's Office Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Shiau with recurring UTIs. Dr. Shiau immediately sent me for some scans, called me personally the next morning to get me into his office immediately. He explained his plan and after consulting with me we pursued prepping for TURP procedure. I wore a catheter in order to reduce swelling in kidneys and bladder in order to proceed. Surgery went incredibly well and three weeks later I’m back to golfing and no longer have night “leaking” problems. Thank you Dr Shiau and your incredible team for your empathy and straightforwardness in exposing and fixing my problem. Your nurses were professional and caring as they helped me through the process, delayed due to Covid. You all have made my life better. ?? Jeff Walters 8-31-20
About Dr. Jonathan Shiau, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1134407166
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Shiau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiau works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiau.
