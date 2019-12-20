Overview

Dr. Jonathan Shirazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SIU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Shirazi works at Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.