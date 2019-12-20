Dr. Jonathan Shirazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Shirazi, MD
Dr. Jonathan Shirazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SIU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Parkview Heart Institute11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
One of the best I've ever seen. He listens, takes the time to explain things, and forms a plan of care with the patient. I was most impressed with his knowledge not only in cardiology but in neuro and genetic disorders. Would highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Cardiac ELectrophysiology Fellowship
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Chief Resident of Internal Medicine
- SIU School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shirazi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirazi has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazi.
