Dr. Jonathan Slusser, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Slusser, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Endocrine Specialists125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slusser is an excellent physician. He takes time to explain everything in a way that is easy to understand. He is kind and compassionate and listens to your concerns. You never feel rushed. His staff is both knowledgeable and courteous.
About Dr. Jonathan Slusser, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750644704
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
