Dr. Jonathan Solomon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Solomon, MD
Dr. Jonathan Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
Solomon Eye Physicians & Surgeons7500 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 464-1885
Solomon Eye Associates14999 Health Center Dr Ste 101, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 464-1885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best opthalmoligists in the area. One Saturday about 5 PM, I called the Solomon Associates phone number hoping for an answering service. After getting a recording, I hung up...and Dr Jonathan Solomon called immediately asking if I needed help. I explained I was seeing flashing lights and black spots. Dr Solomon met me in the office at 6 PM that night and did a very thorough dilated exam. And this was only one example. Very skilled and caring
About Dr. Jonathan Solomon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1497744205
Education & Certifications
- Chestnut Hill Hsp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Keratoconus and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
