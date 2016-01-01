Dr. Jonathan Tardos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tardos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Tardos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Tardos, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Tardos works at
Locations
Podiatric Or of Midtown Manhattan PC25 W 45th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 321-0090
Mobile Pain Solutions PC9 Hospital Dr Ste A20, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 840-0600
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-6561
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Tardos, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tardos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tardos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tardos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tardos has seen patients for Hypertension, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tardos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tardos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tardos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tardos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tardos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.