Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD
Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Tobis works at
Dr. Tobis' Office Locations
-
1
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-6068
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tobis?
About Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1811917073
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center|U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tobis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tobis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobis works at
Dr. Tobis has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.