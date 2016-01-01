Overview of Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD

Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Tobis works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.