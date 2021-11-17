Overview of Dr. Jonathan Wilks, MD

Dr. Jonathan Wilks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Wilks works at Laboratory Corporation of America in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.