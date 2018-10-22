Overview of Dr. Jonathan Woody, MD

Dr. Jonathan Woody, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Woody works at University Vascular Institute in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.