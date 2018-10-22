Dr. Jonathan Woody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Woody, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Woody, MD
Dr. Jonathan Woody, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Woody works at
Dr. Woody's Office Locations
-
1
Univ. Vascular1357 Oconee Connector Bldg 300, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 549-8306
-
2
Athens Regional Surgical ICU1199 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Woody is awesome he saved my toe
About Dr. Jonathan Woody, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770570871
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woody has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Woody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woody.
