Overview of Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD

Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY and Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.