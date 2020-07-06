Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD
Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1220
-
2
Bayshore Office15 Park Ave Ste 101, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 581-4400
-
3
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave700 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin Was the first Dr. out of 3 that gave me a direct diagnosis before any tests were done, then verified through several tests, and surgically corrected my problem. After suffering 4 years with my problem and only being able to walk very short distances, I am now able to do the things I was used to doing, including walking long distances. Awesome Doctor all the way around.
About Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1245324359
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Nassau University Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Lehigh University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery

