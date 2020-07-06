See All Critical Care Surgeons in Mineola, NY
Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Mineola, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD

Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rubin works at NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY and Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1220
  2. 2
    Bayshore Office
    15 Park Ave Ste 101, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 581-4400
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave
    700 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr. Rubin Was the first Dr. out of 3 that gave me a direct diagnosis before any tests were done, then verified through several tests, and surgically corrected my problem. After suffering 4 years with my problem and only being able to walk very short distances, I am now able to do the things I was used to doing, including walking long distances. Awesome Doctor all the way around.
    Ed (George) Mirabella — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1245324359
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathon Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

