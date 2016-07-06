Dr. Varuna Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varuna Sundaram, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Internal Medicine56-45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I visited Dr. Sundaram for a second opinion, but I received more information about my condition in one visit than I did in previous visits with my other specialist. So impressed that I am switching. She also recommends a drug treatment rather than surgery at this time.
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.
