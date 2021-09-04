Overview

Dr. Joni Jefferson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Col. of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Jefferson works at CITYMD in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.