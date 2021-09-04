Dr. Joni Jefferson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefferson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joni Jefferson, DO
Overview
Dr. Joni Jefferson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Col. of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Citymd Urgent Care2317 Ctr Is Route 22, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (201) 597-9547
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jefferson is simply awesome. She is extremely thorough and proficient at her craft. She diagnosed my illness promptly and I was able to recover. She has great bed side manner and I'd definitely recommend her to family and friends for medical care.
About Dr. Joni Jefferson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902042286
Education & Certifications
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- St Lukes Allentown FP residency
- Philadelphia Col. of Osteopathic Med.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jefferson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jefferson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefferson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefferson.
