Overview of Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD

Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Gitlin works at Pediatric Urology Associates in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Undescended Testicles and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.