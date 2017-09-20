Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD
Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. Gitlin works at
Dr. Gitlin's Office Locations
Pediatric Urology Associates1991 Marcus Ave Ste 305, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-6953
Pediatric Urology Associates PC1999 Marcus Ave Ste M18, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-6953
Pediatric Urology Associates, PC - Commack353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 104, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (516) 466-6953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164450300
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gitlin has seen patients for Phimosis, Undescended Testicles and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gitlin speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitlin.
