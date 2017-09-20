See All Pediatric Urologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD

Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).

Dr. Gitlin works at Pediatric Urology Associates in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Undescended Testicles and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gitlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Urology Associates
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 305, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-6953
  2. 2
    Pediatric Urology Associates PC
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste M18, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-6953
  3. 3
    Pediatric Urology Associates, PC - Commack
    353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 104, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-6953

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phimosis
Undescended Testicles
Bedwetting
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles
Bedwetting
Chordee
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Hypospadias
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Epididymitis
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Epispadias
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD
    About Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164450300
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Gitlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gitlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gitlin has seen patients for Phimosis, Undescended Testicles and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

