Dr. Jordan Graff, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 641-8980
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 903-8892Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Flagstaff350 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 223-6946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
After a cataract surgery, I had significant bubbles and many floaters in one eye. They constantly floated thru my field of vision. I saw one retina specialist that basically told me "unless it really bothers you I wouldn't do anything". Well, trust me, I would not have been seeking medical care if it were not bothering me. I decided to get a 2nd opinion from Dr. Graff and so glad I did. He listened closely to me and could tell right away how bothersome the bubbles were. The vitrectomy went well, the bubbles and floaters are gone. He is absolutely a brilliant mind and a caring doctor.
About Dr. Jordan Graff, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1952487829
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Ophthalmology Department
- University Of Iowa Ophthalmology Department
- Univ Of Ca
