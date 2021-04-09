Dr. Jordan Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Grant, MD
Dr. Jordan Grant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
Paris Urology2915 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 784-4044Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am working with Dr. Grant for Testosterone Replacement Therapy via video. I cannot recommend him more highly. I am an MD and can be critical of my colleagues . Dr. Grant has true cutting-edge knowledge in this area, based on review of research (some quite old and forgotten), discussion with other experts, and of course vast clinical experience. Beyond that he is down-to-earth. No arrogance.
About Dr. Jordan Grant, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013203645
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
