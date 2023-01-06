See All Podiatrists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Jordan Steinberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Steinberg works at Jordan Steinberg, DPM in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations

    Florham Park Podiatry - Dr. Jordan Steinberg D.P.M.
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 250, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subungual Exostosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 223 ratings
    Patient Ratings (223)
    5 Star
    (220)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2023
    I always enjoy coming to see Dr. Steinberg and his staff. They are professional and caring with a good sense of humor too. Dr. Steinberg suggested a cream to use on my feet which he had in the office. I was so happy to have this - my feet thank him and so do I!!
    Sr. Geraldine O'Brien — Jan 06, 2023
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steinberg to family and friends

    Dr. Steinberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Steinberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Jordan Steinberg, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1063633352
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas Med Ctr
    • St Barnabas Med Ctr
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Hofstra University
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Steinberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinberg works at Jordan Steinberg, DPM in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Steinberg’s profile.

    Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    223 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

