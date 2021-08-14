Overview of Dr. Jorge Ajuria, MD

Dr. Jorge Ajuria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Ajuria works at The Kidney & Hypertension Group in Plantation, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.