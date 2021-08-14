Dr. Ajuria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Ajuria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Ajuria, MD
Dr. Jorge Ajuria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
The Kidney Group of South Florida300 NW 70th Ave Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 771-3929Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Vip Kidney Health LLC2605 W Atlantic Ave Ste C101, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 403-5201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1299 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 776-6056
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best of his field.Explain everything does not rush you and most of all very caring human beings.
About Dr. Jorge Ajuria, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194820944
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajuria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajuria has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ajuria speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajuria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajuria.
