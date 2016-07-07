Dr. Arzola Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Arzola Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Arzola Jr, MD
Dr. Jorge Arzola Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Arzola Jr works at
Dr. Arzola Jr's Office Locations
Compunet Clinical Laboratories LLC3737 Southern Blvd Ste 4200, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-1489
Alliance Physicians Inc.3535 Pentagon Blvd Ste 320, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 294-1489
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-1489
Urological Care1050 Reid Pkwy Ste 325, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 962-8551
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent and caring, takes the time to fully explain the condition and options.
About Dr. Jorge Arzola Jr, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205856382
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Urology
Dr. Arzola Jr has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arzola Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arzola Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arzola Jr.
