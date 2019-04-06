Overview of Dr. Jorge Baez, MD

Dr. Jorge Baez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Baez works at The Central Orthopedic Group L. L. P in Plainview, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.