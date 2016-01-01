Dr. Jorge Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Mercado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Mercado, MD
Dr. Jorge Mercado, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Mercado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mercado's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Hospitals150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7000
-
2
Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercado?
About Dr. Jorge Mercado, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447411970
Education & Certifications
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercado works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.