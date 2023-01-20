Overview of Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Pasadena Surgical Association in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.