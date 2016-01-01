Dr. Jose Acevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Acevedo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Acevedo, MD
Dr. Jose Acevedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UTESA.
Dr. Acevedo's Office Locations
Perfect Lifestyle25722 Kingsland Blvd Ste 205, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 785-1272
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Acevedo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295869006
Education & Certifications
- Wva University Hospital
- Abington Meml Hospital
- Raritan Bay Med Center
- UTESA
Dr. Acevedo speaks Spanish.
