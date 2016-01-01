See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Jose Aponte, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Aponte, MD

Dr. Jose Aponte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo.

Dr. Aponte works at GMP Medical in Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aponte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gloria Mendizabal Piedra MD
    3986 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 226-6633

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jose Aponte, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831164557
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ne Pa
    Internship
    • University Autonoma De Santo Domingo
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aponte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aponte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aponte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aponte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

