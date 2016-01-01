Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Aponte, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Aponte, MD
Dr. Jose Aponte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo.
Dr. Aponte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aponte's Office Locations
-
1
Gloria Mendizabal Piedra MD3986 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (855) 226-6633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aponte?
About Dr. Jose Aponte, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831164557
Education & Certifications
- Ne Pa
- University Autonoma De Santo Domingo
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aponte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aponte works at
Dr. Aponte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aponte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aponte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aponte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.