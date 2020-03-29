Overview of Dr. Jose Aquino, MD

Dr. Jose Aquino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas|University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.



Dr. Aquino works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.