Dr. Jose Cantu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Cantu, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Mainland Pulmonary Associates6409 Memorial Dr, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 935-2995
Mainland Pulmonary and Sleep1108 Gulf Fwy S Ste 220, League City, TX 77573 Directions (409) 935-2995Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mainland Urology Clinic6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 303, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 935-2995
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Cantu for over a year and continue to be totally satisfied and impressed with his professional ability, genuine care for his patients, and his professional staff. You are always treated with the utmost care, he answers my questions and his office is quick to respond any time I have called or e-mailed. Absolutely the best in pulmonary care, our area is very fortunate to have a Dr. with this level of skill and caring.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366627523
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Cantu speaks Spanish.
