Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD
Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Cardenas works at
Dr. Cardenas' Office Locations
-
1
Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience410 University Pkwy Ste 1520, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 502-8400
-
2
Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience191 Centre South Blvd Ste 40, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 502-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cardenas?
Dr Cardenas seems to be a superb neurologist !! He has great composure dealing with certain types of people for sure !! ?? He truly is relaxed an as patient as can be , an listens well !! I’d recommend him to anyone !! He is very explanative an helps you understand what’s going on with your situation so I feel extremely comfortable under his care !!
About Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245279314
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Medical Center|UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardenas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardenas works at
Dr. Cardenas has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cardenas speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.