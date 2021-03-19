Overview of Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD

Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Cardenas works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.