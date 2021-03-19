See All Vascular Neurologists in Aiken, SC
Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD

Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Cardenas works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cardenas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience
    410 University Pkwy Ste 1520, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 502-8400
  2. 2
    Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience
    191 Centre South Blvd Ste 40, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 502-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr Cardenas seems to be a superb neurologist !! He has great composure dealing with certain types of people for sure !! ?? He truly is relaxed an as patient as can be , an listens well !! I’d recommend him to anyone !! He is very explanative an helps you understand what’s going on with your situation so I feel extremely comfortable under his care !!
    Kathy wright — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245279314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southwestern Medical Center|UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardenas works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience in Aiken, SC. View the full address on Dr. Cardenas’s profile.

    Dr. Cardenas has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

