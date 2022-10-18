Overview of Dr. Jose Casanova, MD

Dr. Jose Casanova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coventry Township, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Casanova works at Summa Health Medical Group Neurology Portage Lakes in Coventry Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.