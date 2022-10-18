Dr. Jose Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Casanova, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Casanova, MD
Dr. Jose Casanova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coventry Township, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Casanova works at
Dr. Casanova's Office Locations
Summa Health Medical Group Neurology Portage Lakes500 Portage Lakes Dr, Coventry Township, OH 44319 Directions (234) 867-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen him seen him for almost 20 years now he is very up front and tells you all possibly options to help treatments he is very detailed in descriptions of treatment and options
About Dr. Jose Casanova, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Italian
- 1851325542
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casanova accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casanova works at
Dr. Casanova has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casanova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casanova speaks Chinese and Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.
