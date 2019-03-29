Overview

Dr. Jose Compean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Compean works at Compean Family Medicine in Monroe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.