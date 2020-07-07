Dr. Jose Ferreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Ferreira, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Ferreira, MD
Dr. Jose Ferreira, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ferreira's Office Locations
South Tampa Medical Center508 S Habana Ave Ste 340, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 873-7367
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have had a very positive experience with Dr. Ferreira and his office over the last 2 years. They actually take the time to listen to parents concerns and address them properly.
About Dr. Jose Ferreira, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861433559
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- SUNY College At Old Westbury
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferreira speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
