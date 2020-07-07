Overview of Dr. Jose Ferreira, MD

Dr. Jose Ferreira, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Ferreira works at PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY AND NEUROLOGY SPECIALISTS in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.