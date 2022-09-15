Dr. Jose Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
1
Endocrine Clinic of Southeast Texas3030 North St Ste 560, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 835-9834
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Experience w/Holly - LOVE how she spends more than adequate time w/the wife. But, for a 1:45 appt, & it's now 2:35 and we have not seen her yet, scheduling could do a better job.
About Dr. Jose Ortiz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook U Hosp
- Woodhull Med Mntl Hlth Ctr
- U Zaragoza
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.