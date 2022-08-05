Dr. Jose Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Osorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Osorio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Alabama Cardiovascular Group3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 720, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-7500
Alabama Cardiovascular Group PC2700 10th Ave S Ste 305, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-0073
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Osorio is very nice. He takes his time and explains everything clearly.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Cardiac Electrophysiology-Uab
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Osorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osorio has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osorio speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Osorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.