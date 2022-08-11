Dr. Jose Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Pascual, MD
Dr. Jose Pascual, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Sms DO PA Dba Gulf Coast Medical Center9238 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 316-9203Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point Hospice and Palliative Medicine Residency Program14000 Fivay Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2462
West Pasco Pulmonary Associates7545 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 354-4336
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience with Dr. Pascual has been excellent. The only problem for me is that I do not speak much english and the staff does not speak spanish.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- James A Haley Vet Hospital
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Ponce Sch of Med
- University of Puerto Rico
