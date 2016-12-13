Dr. Jose Puangco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puangco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Puangco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Puangco, MD
Dr. Jose Puangco, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Puangco works at
Dr. Puangco's Office Locations
-
1
Mp Advanced Neurology Inc.510 Superior Ave Ste 200A, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. consultation reviews the readouts from my ResMed 9 chip. Talks over my use and needs of the resmed9 that I use nightly. O2 added to the breathing full mask each night.
About Dr. Jose Puangco, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376742700
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- USC
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
