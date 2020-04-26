Dr. Jose Roldan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roldan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Roldan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Roldan, MD
Dr. Jose Roldan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud.
Dr. Roldan works at
Dr. Roldan's Office Locations
Arthritis Associates PA4511 Horizon Hill Blvd Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 477-2626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is brilliant , kind , caring my close friend asked me to change rumatoligist, so I did To Dr. Roldan ! He is the most caring one Iv ever had. I’m so blessed to have him and his staff!! You can tell his staff is happy and that says a lot about DrJose Roldan. I still can’t believe I got so lucky to of found him and his practice!! He finds ways to help his patients in the area that is needed he truly cares about us, he’s love for humanity is profound !!
About Dr. Jose Roldan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roldan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roldan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roldan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
