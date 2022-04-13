Overview of Dr. Jose Luis Terrazas, MD

Dr. Jose Luis Terrazas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Ponce Health Sciences University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Terrazas works at HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.