Dr. Josef Eichinger, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Josef Eichinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Josef Eichinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Eichinger works at
-
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The doctor is one of the best.He is a wonderful doctor.I wish they were more of him He is kind caring considerate and a very professional intelgent person musc is lucky to have.By Timothy Mcwaters
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831298819
- Harvard
- 2009
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- 1993
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Eichinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichinger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eichinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eichinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eichinger works at
Dr. Eichinger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.