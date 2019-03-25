Overview of Dr. Josefina Torres, MD

Dr. Josefina Torres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Torres works at Corpus Christi Pediatrics in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.